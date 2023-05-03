Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has two walks while batting .333.
- This season, Pratto has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Pratto has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
