Nick Pratto -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto has two walks while batting .333.
  • This season, Pratto has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Pratto has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.