Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Isbel has seven doubles, a triple and four walks while batting .179.

In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), Isbel has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Home Away 10 GP 14 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

