Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is an 8-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8 or more (50%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is thriving on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 three-pointers per contest (second-best).
- This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points allowed (110.9).
- This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.
- In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).
- Philadelphia takes 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.9% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.