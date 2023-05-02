The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (29) this season.
  • He ranks 51st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • In 65.5% of his games this season (19 of 29), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this season (27.6%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (41.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.