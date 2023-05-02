Player prop bet odds for Jorge Mateo, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 29 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs.

He has a slash line of .279/.385/.500 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .222/.266/.393 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (1-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his fifth start of the season.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 21 7.0 3 0 0 5 1 at White Sox Apr. 14 5.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 9 6.0 6 4 4 6 0 at Rangers Apr. 3 5.0 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Mateo Stats

Mateo has 25 hits with five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .347/.395/.667 on the season.

Mateo has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .344 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Mullins Stats

Cedric Mullins has put up 25 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.365/.429 slash line on the season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

