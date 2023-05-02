Tyler Wells takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 96 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Yarbrough heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller

