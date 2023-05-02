The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • In nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), Lopez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
  • The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
