Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)
- Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Pratto picked up a hit in 38.8% of his games last year (19 of 49), with more than one hit in seven of those contests (14.3%).
- He hit a home run in 12.2% of his games last year (six of 49), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (12 of 49), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 28.6% of his games last season (14 of 49), with two or more runs on three occasions (6.1%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.205
|AVG
|.163
|.309
|OBP
|.230
|.410
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|7
|27/12
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
