After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)

Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Pratto picked up a hit in 38.8% of his games last year (19 of 49), with more than one hit in seven of those contests (14.3%).

He hit a home run in 12.2% of his games last year (six of 49), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (12 of 49), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 28.6% of his games last season (14 of 49), with two or more runs on three occasions (6.1%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 24 .205 AVG .163 .309 OBP .230 .410 SLG .363 10 XBH 7 3 HR 4 13 RBI 7 27/12 K/BB 39/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (29.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)