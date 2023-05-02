MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .174 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with at least two hits four times (16.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Wells (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
