The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .289.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Olivares is batting .450 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 23 games this season (69.6%) Olivares has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (30.4%).

In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine of 23 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

