Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .289.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Olivares is batting .450 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 23 games this season (69.6%) Olivares has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine of 23 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
