As they prepare for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107 on Saturday when they last met. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Kevin Durant scored 29 points in the loss for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 113.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 228.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.