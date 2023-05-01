The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 229 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-4) 229 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.
  • These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 0.4 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

