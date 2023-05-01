Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 1
The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.8
|9.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.8
|2.5
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|16
|13.7
|PR
|11.5
|13.6
|12.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.8
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Suns are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/29/2023
|28
|10
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|27
|15
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|12/25/2022
|39
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
