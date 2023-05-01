Deandre Ayton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 1
Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.
We're going to break down Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|18
|15.6
|Rebounds
|9.5
|10
|10
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|0.9
|PRA
|26.5
|29.7
|26.5
|PR
|25.5
|28
|25.6
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.
- Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.
- The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/29/2023
|30
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|32
|16
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/31/2023
|28
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|38
|22
|16
|2
|1
|2
|2
