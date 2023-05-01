Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Brown had 14 points and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 125-107 win versus the Suns.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 3 PRA -- 19 21.5 PR 15.5 15.6 18.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

