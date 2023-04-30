On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (26) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • In 64.3% of his 28 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 17.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray (3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
