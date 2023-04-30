Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (16-12) and Kansas City Royals (7-21) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on April 30.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (3-0) against the Royals and Brady Singer (2-2).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been victorious in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (92 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.34 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Royals Schedule