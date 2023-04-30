After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Pratto got a hit in 38.8% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.
  • He homered in 12.2% of his games in 2022 (six of 49), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.5% of his games a season ago (12 of 49), Pratto picked up an RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He crossed home plate in 14 of his 49 games a year ago (28.6%), with two or more runs scored three times (6.1%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.205 AVG .163
.309 OBP .230
.410 SLG .363
10 XBH 7
3 HR 4
13 RBI 7
27/12 K/BB 39/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (29.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
