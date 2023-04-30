MJ Melendez -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .167.
  • Melendez has recorded a hit in 11 of 24 games this year (45.8%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Melendez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Gray (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
