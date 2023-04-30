The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 23 games this year.

Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings