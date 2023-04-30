Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 23 games this year.
- Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
