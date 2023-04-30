On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley has a double and four walks while batting .125.

In five of 19 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.

Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings