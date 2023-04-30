On Sunday, Hunter Dozier (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .172.

Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings