On Sunday, Edward Olivares (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .291 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Olivares will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings