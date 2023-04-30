The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk and others in this contest.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 112 points. He has 61 goals and 51 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 2 0 2 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand has racked up 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 0 4 4 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 1 2 5 at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4

Patrice Bergeron Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

Patrice Bergeron's season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.

Bergeron Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 0 1 6 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 69 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the impact players on offense for Florida with 78 total points (1.1 per game), with 23 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1

