On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 14 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
