The Minnesota Twins (16-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) will go head to head on Saturday, April 29 at Target Field, with Bailey Ober getting the nod for the Twins and Brad Keller taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-2, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals and Twins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+180), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 14 out of the 17 games, or 82.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a record of 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins went 6-2 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.