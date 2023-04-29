Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals will attempt to beat Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .347 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 89 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brad Keller (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Keller has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Brad Keller Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Drew Rucinski

