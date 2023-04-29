Brad Keller takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Target Field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -225 +180 8 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Kansas City has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 27 opportunities.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 5-9 2-11 4-9 4-15 2-5

