In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.
  • The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

