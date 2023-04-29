The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has a record of 39-12, a 76.5% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

Denver owns a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

