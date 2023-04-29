Jeff Green be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 112-109 win over the Timberwolves, Green tallied .

With prop bets in place for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.8 6 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 11.6 10.1 PR -- 10.4 8.5 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.6



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 4.6% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.9 per contest.

Green's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Jeff Green vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 22 14 1 1 3 0 0

