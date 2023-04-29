Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 112-109 win over the Timberwolves (his last game) Gordon produced 14 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.2 Assists 2.5 3 3.2 PRA 22.5 25.9 24.9 PR 20.5 22.9 21.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per game, third in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.