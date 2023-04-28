Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and others in the Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Kaprizov has been vital to Minnesota this season, with 75 points in 67 games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 at Stars Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Stars Apr. 17 1 0 1 6

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 78 games, with 22 goals and 45 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Apr. 21 2 0 2 2 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 2 at Stars Apr. 17 0 1 1 3

Matthew Boldy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Matthew Boldy has 63 total points for Minnesota, with 31 goals and 32 assists.

Boldy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 7 at Stars Apr. 17 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson's 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 109 total points on the season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Wild Apr. 17 1 0 1 7

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn has racked up 78 total points (one per game) this season. He has 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Apr. 17 0 1 1 4

