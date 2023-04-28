Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 26 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lopez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
