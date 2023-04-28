On Friday, April 28, Joey Gallo's Minnesota Twins (15-11) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (6-20) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +225 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-275). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-4, 4.60 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 13 out of the 16 games, or 81.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Twins have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

