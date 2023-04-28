Royals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals match up with Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 4:10 PM ET at Target Field.
The favored Twins have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +200. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-250
|+200
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has played as an underdog of +200 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 26 games with a total.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-12
|5-8
|2-10
|4-9
|4-14
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.