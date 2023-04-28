Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals match up with Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 4:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +200. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -250 +200 8 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.
  • Kansas City has played as an underdog of +200 or more twice this season and lost both games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 26 games with a total.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 5-8 2-10 4-9 4-14 2-5

