Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.158 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.
- In five of 18 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bradley has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
