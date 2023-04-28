On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .243 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings