Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .302/.421/.512 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI.

He has a .229/.362/.365 slash line so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Apr. 21 7.0 4 3 3 3 3 at Reds Apr. 16 6.0 5 3 2 4 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 11 5.2 9 4 4 6 0 at Yankees Apr. 5 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 at Rangers Mar. 30 3.2 4 5 5 4 2

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has put up 26 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .338/.420/.675 so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

