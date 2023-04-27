On Thursday, April 27 at 7:40 PM ET, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (14-11) host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) in the series opener at Target Field.

The Royals have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Twins (-200). An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have come away with six wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) - 0.5 (+400) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

