How to Watch the Royals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Joey Gallo to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 18 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .343 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 82 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 18th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.26 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.401 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (0-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Greinke has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|W 11-8
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Sonny Gray
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Joe Ryan
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
