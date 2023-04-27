The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Joey Gallo to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 18 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .343 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 82 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 18th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.26 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.401 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (0-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Angels W 11-8 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Sonny Gray 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Joe Ryan 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson

