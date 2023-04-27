After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .184.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in seven of 22 games this season (31.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
