Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- TV Channel: BSN
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .184.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in seven of 22 games this season (31.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
