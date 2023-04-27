After batting .176 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.
  • In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
  • The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
