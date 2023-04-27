Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .176 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.
- In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
- Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
