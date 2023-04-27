Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Franmil Reyes (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .216 with two home runs and four walks.
- Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Mahle (1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
