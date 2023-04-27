Bobby Witt Jr. -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (48.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.