On Wednesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Chase Field

Zac Gallen

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 24 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .512. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings