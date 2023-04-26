Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple last time out, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .209.
- In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.
- Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
