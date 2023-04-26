The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).
  • The Grizzlies are averaging 26 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies rank 16th in the NBA. They have a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.
  • This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
  • The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

