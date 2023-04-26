After batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .250.
  • Olivares is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
