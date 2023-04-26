Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 features the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers at TD Garden at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) against the Bruins (-245).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-245)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 65-12-5 overall and 11-5-16 in overtime contests.
- Boston is 19-6-2 (40 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-3-2 record).
- The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 69 games (61-5-3, 125 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.
- In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 29-3-0 to record 58 points.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 6-8-14 record in overtime contests this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games decided by one goal.
- In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Panthers have earned 86 points in their 59 games with more than two goals scored.
- Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 34 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 28 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
